SATURDAY
FOOTBALL Time TV/Radio
College, Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane 8:30 a.m. ESPN
High school, All-American Bowl 10 a.m. NBC
NFL, Buffalo at Houston 1:35 p.m. ABC, ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM
NFL, Tennessee at New England 5 p.m. CBS; KICE 94.9-FM
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Indiana at Maryland 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, LSU at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Creighton at Butler 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Georgia at Memphis 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Wyoming at Colorado St. 10 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Villanova at Marquette 11 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Iowa vs. Penn St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Florida St. at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Connecticut at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Missouri at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Providence at DePaul 11 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Penn St. at Wisconsin 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Wichita St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Auburn at Mississippi St. 1:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Oregon at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, Minnesota at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Alabama at Florida 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iowa St. at TCU 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, UCLA at Washington St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Duke at Miami 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Bradley at Northern Iowa 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, SMU at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Pepperdine at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Air Force at UNLV 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, San Francisco at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 p.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP Cup, Group Stage; WTA, Shenzhen midnight Tennis
ATP Cup, Group Stage 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Rutgers at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Virginia at NC State 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, VCU at George Mason 9 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Michigan at Michigan St. 10:30 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Iowa at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Cincinnati at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, LSU at Missouri 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Florida St. at Miami 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Arkansas at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Davidson at Duquesne 11 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Tennessee at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Memphis at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Massachusetts at St. Louis 1 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, St. John’s at Xavier 1:30 p.m. Fox
Women’s college, Utah at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Colorado 3 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Miami 3 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, South Carolina at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Northwestern at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Purdue at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, USC at Washington 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, Minnesota at New Orleans 10 a.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM
High school, All-America Game 11 a.m. ESPN
NFL, Seattle at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Chicago 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Nashville at Anaheim 7 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Italy, AS Roma vs. Torino 11:30 a.m. ESPNN
TENNIS
ATP Cup, Group Stage; WTA, Brisbane midnight Tennis
ATP Cup, Group Stage 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.