





SATURDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV/Radio

College, Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane 8:30 a.m. ESPN

High school, All-American Bowl 10 a.m. NBC

NFL, Buffalo at Houston 1:35 p.m. ABC, ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM

NFL, Tennessee at New England 5 p.m. CBS; KICE 94.9-FM

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Indiana at Maryland 9 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, LSU at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Creighton at Butler 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Georgia at Memphis 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Wyoming at Colorado St. 10 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Villanova at Marquette 11 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Iowa vs. Penn St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Florida St. at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Connecticut at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Missouri at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Providence at DePaul 11 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Penn St. at Wisconsin 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Wichita St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Auburn at Mississippi St. 1:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Oregon at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, Minnesota at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Alabama at Florida 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iowa St. at TCU 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, UCLA at Washington St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Duke at Miami 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Bradley at Northern Iowa 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, SMU at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Pepperdine at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Air Force at UNLV 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, San Francisco at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP Cup, Group Stage; WTA, Shenzhen midnight Tennis

ATP Cup, Group Stage 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis







SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Rutgers at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Virginia at NC State 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, VCU at George Mason 9 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Michigan at Michigan St. 10:30 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Iowa at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Cincinnati at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, LSU at Missouri 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Florida St. at Miami 11 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Arkansas at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Davidson at Duquesne 11 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Tennessee at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Memphis at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Massachusetts at St. Louis 1 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, St. John’s at Xavier 1:30 p.m. Fox

Women’s college, Utah at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Colorado 3 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Portland at Miami 3 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, South Carolina at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Northwestern at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Purdue at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, USC at Washington 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL, Minnesota at New Orleans 10 a.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM

High school, All-America Game 11 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Seattle at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf

HOCKEY

NHL, Detroit at Chicago 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Nashville at Anaheim 7 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Italy, AS Roma vs. Torino 11:30 a.m. ESPNN

TENNIS

ATP Cup, Group Stage; WTA, Brisbane midnight Tennis

ATP Cup, Group Stage 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.