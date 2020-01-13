on the air

TUESDAY
FOOTBALL Time TV/Radio
High school, USA Football International Bowl 10 a.m. ESPNU
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 11 a.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Nebraska at Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Duke at Clemson 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Richmond at Davidson 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Iowa at Northwestern 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, DePaul at Villanova 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Kansas at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Maryland at Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, TCU at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Missouri at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Fresno St. 8 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Minnesota at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart; Australian Open qualifying midnight Tennis
ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart; Australian Open qualifying 3 a.m. (Wed) Tennis
WEDNESDAY
FOOTBALL
High school, USA Football International Bowl, U.S. U-19 vs. Panama 10 a.m. ESPNU
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 10:30 a.m. Golf
Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open 5 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 9 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina 3:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Indiana at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Virginia at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tennessee at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Miami at NC State 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, St. John’s at Providence 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Penn St. at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Auburn at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Temple 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Boise St. at Air Force 6 p.m. Root
NBA, Portland at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Stanford at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, San Jose St. at UNLV 8 p.m. Root
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia at St. Louis 5 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP, Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart; Australian Open qualifying midnight Tennis
ATP, Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart; Australian Open qualifying 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
