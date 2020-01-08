THURSDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV/Radio
Women’s college, Quinnipiac at Rider 8 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Austin Peay St. at Tennessee Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Baylor at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Memphis at Wichita St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, NC State at North Carolina 4 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Boston at Philadelphia 4 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Purdue at Michigan 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Maryland at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Portland at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Minnesota at Michigan St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Murray St. at Jacksonville St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, LSU at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Washington at Stanford 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Houston at Oklahoma City 6:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Gonzaga at San Diego 7 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Washington St. at California 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 4 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, Hong Kong Open 8 p.m. Golf
European Tour, South African Open 2 a.m. Golf
HOCKEY
NHL, Nashville at Chicago 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP Cup, Quarterfinals; WTA, Auckland, Brisbane midnight Tennis
ATP Cup, Quarterfinals; WTA, Auckland, Brisbane 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
FRIDAY
SOCCER
England, Sheffield United vs. West Ham United noon NBCSN
Mexico, Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2
England, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Pennsylvania at Princeton 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Xavier at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. FS2
NBA, New Orleans at New York 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iona at Rider 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Maryland at Iowa 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Oregon at Arizona St. 5 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
High school, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) vs. IMG Adademy (Fla.) 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Butler at Providence 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
HOCKEY
College, Minnesota at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Michigan at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN
College, Ohio St. at Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 4 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, Hong Kong Open 8 p.m. Golf
European Tour, South African Open 1 a.m. (Sat) Golf
BOXING
Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin 6 p.m. Sho
TENNIS
ATP Cup, Semifinals midnight Tennis
ATP Cup, Semifinals 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.