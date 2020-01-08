stock on the air

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV/Radio

Women’s college, Quinnipiac at Rider 8 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Austin Peay St. at Tennessee Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Baylor at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Memphis at Wichita St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, NC State at North Carolina 4 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Boston at Philadelphia 4 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Purdue at Michigan 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Maryland at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Portland at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Minnesota at Michigan St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Murray St. at Jacksonville St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, LSU at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Washington at Stanford 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Houston at Oklahoma City 6:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Gonzaga at San Diego 7 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Washington St. at California 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 4 p.m. Golf

Asian Tour, Hong Kong Open 8 p.m. Golf

European Tour, South African Open 2 a.m. Golf

HOCKEY

NHL, Nashville at Chicago 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP Cup, Quarterfinals; WTA, Auckland, Brisbane midnight Tennis

ATP Cup, Quarterfinals; WTA, Auckland, Brisbane 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis



FRIDAY

SOCCER

England, Sheffield United vs. West Ham United noon NBCSN

Mexico, Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2

England, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Pennsylvania at Princeton 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Xavier at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. FS2

NBA, New Orleans at New York 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iona at Rider 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Maryland at Iowa 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Oregon at Arizona St. 5 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

High school, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) vs. IMG Adademy (Fla.) 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Butler at Providence 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Dallas 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

HOCKEY

College, Minnesota at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Michigan at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN

College, Ohio St. at Wisconsin 6 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 4 p.m. Golf

Asian Tour, Hong Kong Open 8 p.m. Golf

European Tour, South African Open 1 a.m. (Sat) Golf

BOXING

Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin 6 p.m. Sho

TENNIS

ATP Cup, Semifinals midnight Tennis

ATP Cup, Semifinals 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

