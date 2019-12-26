FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

College, North Carolina vs. Temple 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest 12:20 p.m. ESPN

College, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M 3:45 p.m. ESPN

College, USC vs. Iowa 5 p.m. FS1

College, Air Force vs. Washington St. 7:15 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open noon Tennis

HOCKEY

NHL, Minnesota at Colorado 5 p.m. NBCSN



SATURDAY

SOCCER

England, Newcastle United vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9:30 a.m. NBC

England, Burnley vs. Manchester United 11:30 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Brown at Duke 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Central Michigan at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Long Beach St. at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, American at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Tennessee 10:30 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, New Orleans at Memphis 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Marquette 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Texas Southern at Arizona St. noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Louisville at Kentucky 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Florida International at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Louisiana-Monroe at Butler 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Midland at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Michigan at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

FOOTBALL

College, Notre Dame vs. Iowa St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Memphis vs. Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl, CFP semifinal, Oklahoma vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPNU

Fiesta Bowl, CFP semifinal, Clemson vs. Ohio St. 5 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open 1 p.m. Tennis

BOXING

Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa 6 p.m. Sho

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

