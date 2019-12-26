FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
College, North Carolina vs. Temple 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest 12:20 p.m. ESPN
College, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M 3:45 p.m. ESPN
College, USC vs. Iowa 5 p.m. FS1
College, Air Force vs. Washington St. 7:15 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open noon Tennis
HOCKEY
NHL, Minnesota at Colorado 5 p.m. NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
England, Newcastle United vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9:30 a.m. NBC
England, Burnley vs. Manchester United 11:30 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Brown at Duke 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Central Michigan at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Long Beach St. at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, American at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Tennessee 10:30 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, New Orleans at Memphis 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Marquette 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Texas Southern at Arizona St. noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Louisville at Kentucky 1 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, Florida International at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Louisiana-Monroe at Butler 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Midland at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Michigan at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
FOOTBALL
College, Notre Dame vs. Iowa St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Memphis vs. Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPN
Peach Bowl, CFP semifinal, Oklahoma vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPNU
Fiesta Bowl, CFP semifinal, Clemson vs. Ohio St. 5 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open 1 p.m. Tennis
BOXING
Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa 6 p.m. Sho
