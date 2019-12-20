SATURDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
Abu Dhabi 5 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Club World Cup, CF Monterrey vs. Al-Hilal 6:20 a.m. FS2
Germany, Bayern Munich vs. VfL Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Norwich City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Manchester City vs. Leicester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
Italy, Atalanta BC vs. AC Milan 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Alcorn St. vs. North Carolina A&T 9 a.m. ABC
NFL, Houston at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. NFL
College, Central Michigan vs. San Diego St. 11 a.m. ESPN
College, FCS semifinal, Montana St. at North Dakota St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Division II championship, Minnesota St. vs. West Florida noon ESPNU
College, SMU vs. Florida Atlantic 12:30 p.m. ABC
NFL, Buffalo at New England 1:30 p.m. NFL
College, Florida International vs. Arkansas St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN
College, FCS semifinal, Weber St. at James Madison 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Boise St. vs. Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC
NFL, L.A. Rams at San Francisco 5:15 p.m. NFL
College, Appalachian St. vs. UAB 6 p.m. ESPN
High school, St. Louis (HI) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Kansas at Villanova 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Presbyterian at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Indiana vs. Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, VCU at Wichita St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Samford at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Florida St. vs. South Florida 9 a.m. FS2
Men’s college, Illinois vs. Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Texas at Providence 11 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Purdue vs. Butler 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Utah St. vs. Florida 11:30 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, UCLA vs. North Carolina noon CBS
Men’s college, Stanford vs. San Diego noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Belmont vs. Alabama 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Eastern Washington at Gonzaga 2 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Ohio St. vs. Kentucky 2:15 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, California vs. Boston College 2:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Lehigh at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Eastern Michigan at Michigan St. 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, San Diego St. vs. Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Creighton at Arizona St. 5:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Cincinnati vs. Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, LSU vs. USC 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, St. John’s vs. Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Minnesota at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Texas Southern at Oregon 7:30 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
BOXING
PBC Fight Night, Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Juan Macias Montiel 3 p.m. FS1
PBC Fight Night, Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II 5 p.m. Fox
GOLF
European Tour, Australian Championship 7 p.m. Golf
SUNDAY
SOCCER
England, Watford vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Italy, Juventus vs. Lazio 8:30 a.m. ESPNN
Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, UCLA at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Stanford at Texas 10 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Lafayette at Rutgers 10 a.m. ESPNU
NBA G League, Winter Showcase, teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPNN
Men’s college, South Carolina at Virginia noon ABC
Men’s college, New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. noon SEC
NBA G League, Winter Showcase: Teams TBA 1:30 p.m. ESPNN
Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Xavier at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2
NBA G League, Winter Showcase, teams TBA 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ball St. vs. Washington 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Baltimore at Cleveland 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, New Orleans at Tennessee 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Arizona at Seattle 1:25 p.m. Fox
NFL, Kansas City at Chicago 5:15 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
