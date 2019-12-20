





SATURDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

Abu Dhabi 5 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

Club World Cup, CF Monterrey vs. Al-Hilal 6:20 a.m. FS2

Germany, Bayern Munich vs. VfL Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1

England, Norwich City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Manchester City vs. Leicester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

Italy, Atalanta BC vs. AC Milan 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Alcorn St. vs. North Carolina A&T 9 a.m. ABC

NFL, Houston at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. NFL

College, Central Michigan vs. San Diego St. 11 a.m. ESPN

College, FCS semifinal, Montana St. at North Dakota St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Division II championship, Minnesota St. vs. West Florida noon ESPNU

College, SMU vs. Florida Atlantic 12:30 p.m. ABC

NFL, Buffalo at New England 1:30 p.m. NFL

College, Florida International vs. Arkansas St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN

College, FCS semifinal, Weber St. at James Madison 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Boise St. vs. Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC

NFL, L.A. Rams at San Francisco 5:15 p.m. NFL

College, Appalachian St. vs. UAB 6 p.m. ESPN

High school, St. Louis (HI) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Kansas at Villanova 9 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Presbyterian at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Indiana vs. Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, VCU at Wichita St. 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Samford at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Florida St. vs. South Florida 9 a.m. FS2

Men’s college, Illinois vs. Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Texas at Providence 11 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Purdue vs. Butler 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Utah St. vs. Florida 11:30 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, UCLA vs. North Carolina noon CBS

Men’s college, Stanford vs. San Diego noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Belmont vs. Alabama 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Eastern Washington at Gonzaga 2 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Ohio St. vs. Kentucky 2:15 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, California vs. Boston College 2:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Lehigh at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Eastern Michigan at Michigan St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, San Diego St. vs. Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Creighton at Arizona St. 5:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Cincinnati vs. Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, LSU vs. USC 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, St. John’s vs. Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Minnesota at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Texas Southern at Oregon 7:30 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

BOXING

PBC Fight Night, Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Juan Macias Montiel 3 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night, Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II 5 p.m. Fox

GOLF

European Tour, Australian Championship 7 p.m. Golf







SUNDAY

SOCCER

England, Watford vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 6:30 a.m. FS1

England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Italy, Juventus vs. Lazio 8:30 a.m. ESPNN

Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, UCLA at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Stanford at Texas 10 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Lafayette at Rutgers 10 a.m. ESPNU

NBA G League, Winter Showcase, teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, South Carolina at Virginia noon ABC

Men’s college, New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. noon SEC

NBA G League, Winter Showcase: Teams TBA 1:30 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Xavier at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2

NBA G League, Winter Showcase, teams TBA 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ball St. vs. Washington 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Baltimore at Cleveland 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, New Orleans at Tennessee 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Arizona at Seattle 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, Kansas City at Chicago 5:15 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM

