THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
Exhibition, Abu Dhabi 4 a.m. Tennis
Exhibition, Abu Dhabi, 5th Place & Semifinals 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, UCLA at Georgia 8 a.m. SEC
NBA G League, Maine vs. Canton noon ESPNU
NBA G League, South Bay vs. Lakeland 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wofford at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Duke at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Maryland at Seton Hall 4 p.m. FS1
NBA G League, Capital City vs. Iowa 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee 5 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, N.C. State at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA G League, Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Florida A&M at Washington St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Houston at L.A. Clippers 7:30 p.m. TNT
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Boston 4 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Australian Championship 6:30 p.m. Golf
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Illinois at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
NBA G League, Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz Warriors noon ESPNU
NBA G League, Westchester Knicks vs. Greensboro Swarm 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Central Connecticut St. at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, SMU at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Orlando at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
NBA, New Orleans at Golden State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Bahamas Bowl, Buffalo vs. Charlotte 11 a.m. ESPN
College, Frisco Bowl, Utah St. vs. Kent St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA Division III Championship, Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. North Central (Ill.) 5 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
Germany, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund 11:20 a.m. FS2
England, Everton vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Australian Championship 7 p.m. Golf
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.