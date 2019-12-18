THURSDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

Exhibition, Abu Dhabi 4 a.m. Tennis

Exhibition, Abu Dhabi, 5th Place & Semifinals 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, UCLA at Georgia 8 a.m. SEC

NBA G League, Maine vs. Canton noon ESPNU

NBA G League, South Bay vs. Lakeland 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wofford at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Duke at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Maryland at Seton Hall 4 p.m. FS1

NBA G League, Capital City vs. Iowa 5 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, N.C. State at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA G League, Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Florida A&M at Washington St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Houston at L.A. Clippers 7:30 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Boston 4 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Australian Championship 6:30 p.m. Golf



FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Illinois at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

NBA G League, Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz Warriors noon ESPNU

NBA G League, Westchester Knicks vs. Greensboro Swarm 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Central Connecticut St. at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, SMU at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Orlando at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

NBA, New Orleans at Golden State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Bahamas Bowl, Buffalo vs. Charlotte 11 a.m. ESPN

College, Frisco Bowl, Utah St. vs. Kent St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA Division III Championship, Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. North Central (Ill.) 5 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

Germany, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund 11:20 a.m. FS2

England, Everton vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Australian Championship 7 p.m. Golf

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.