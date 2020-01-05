SUNDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV/Radio
Women’s college, Rutgers at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Virginia at NC State 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, VCU at George Mason 9 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Michigan at Michigan St. 10:30 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Iowa at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Cincinnati at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, LSU at Missouri 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Florida St. at Miami 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Arkansas at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Davidson at Duquesne 11 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Tennessee at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Memphis at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Massachusetts at St. Louis 1 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, St. John’s at Xavier 1:30 p.m. Fox
Women’s college, Utah at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Colorado 3 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Miami 3 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, South Carolina at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Northwestern at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Purdue at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, USC at Washington 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, Minnesota at New Orleans 10 a.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM
High school, All-America Game 11 a.m. ESPN
NFL, Seattle at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Chicago 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Nashville at Anaheim 7 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Italy, AS Roma vs. Torino 11:30 a.m. ESPNN
TENNIS
ATP Cup, Group Stage; WTA, Brisbane midnight Tennis
ATP Cup, Group Stage 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Illinois at Indiana 4 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Maryland 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Southern at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Texas at Iowa St. 6 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Louisiana vs Miami (Ohio) 4:30 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Edmonton at Toronto 4 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP Cup, Group Stage; WTA, Brisbane midnight Tennis
ATP Cup, Group Stage 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
