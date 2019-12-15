MONDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 11:40 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Connecticut at DePaul 5 p.m. FS1

NBA, Portland at Phoenix 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

FOOTBALL

NFL, Indianapolis at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM



TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Southeast Missouri St. at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Florida vs. Providence 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women's College, Mercer at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Grambling St. at Marquette 5 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Creighton 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Purdue at Ohio 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, San Francisco at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Miami vs. Temple 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Seattle at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12

HOCKEY

NHL, Buffalo at Toronto 4 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Club World Cup, Al Sadd vs. ES Tunis 6:20 a.m. FS2

Club World Cup, CR Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal 9:20 a.m. FS2

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig 11:20 a.m. FS2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

