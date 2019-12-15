MONDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 11:40 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Connecticut at DePaul 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, Portland at Phoenix 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
FOOTBALL
NFL, Indianapolis at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Southeast Missouri St. at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Florida vs. Providence 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women's College, Mercer at Florida 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Grambling St. at Marquette 5 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Creighton 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Purdue at Ohio 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, San Francisco at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Miami vs. Temple 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Seattle at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12
HOCKEY
NHL, Buffalo at Toronto 4 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Club World Cup, Al Sadd vs. ES Tunis 6:20 a.m. FS2
Club World Cup, CR Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal 9:20 a.m. FS2
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig 11:20 a.m. FS2
