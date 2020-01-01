THURSDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Liverpool vs. Sheffield United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Boston College vs. Cincinnati noon ESPN
High school, Under Armour All-America Game 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, Indiana vs. Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Minnesota at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Texas at Western Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Illinois at Michigan St. 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Utah 5:30 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Oregon at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN2; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Jacksonville St. at Morehead St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Gonzaga at Portland 7 p.m. Root
Men’s college, UCLA at Washington 7 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, USC at Washington St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, California at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Francisco 8 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf
HOCKEY
NHL, New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP Cup, Group Stage midnight Tennis
ATP Cup, Group Stage 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
College, Ohio vs. Nevada 12:30 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, DePaul at Providence 3:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, UCF at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Wright St. at Oakland 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Washington 4 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Rutgers at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Philadelphia at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 5 p.m. Root
High school, Patrick School (N.J.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Temple at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgetown at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
NBA, New Orleans at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
College, Western Michigan at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP Cup, Group Stage midnight Tennis
ATP Cup, Group Stage 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
