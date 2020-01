SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Chelsea vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

FCS Championship, James Madison vs. North Dakota St. 9 a.m. ABC

NFL, Minnesota at San Francisco 1:30 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM

NFL, Tennessee at Baltimore 5 p.m. CBS; KICE 94.9-FM

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Indiana 9 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Rutgers at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Alabama at Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Cincinnati at UCF 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tulane at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Georgetown at Villanova 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Massachusetts at Dayton 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Baylor at Kansas 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, South Carolina at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Creighton at Xavier 11 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Louisville at Notre Dame 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at TCU 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, SMU at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NC State at Virginia Tech 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Penn St. 11:15 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Davidson 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Washington St. at Washington 12:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Houston at Tulsa 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Nebraska at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Georgia at Auburn 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas Tech at West Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, UNLV at Wyoming 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Iowa St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Washington at California 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Florida at Missouri 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, USC at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Milwaukee at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon 7:30 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 4 p.m. Golf

Asian Tour, Hong Kong Open 8 p.m. Golf

European Tour, South African Open 1 a.m. Golf

HOCKEY

College, Minnesota at Michigan St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

BOXING

Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr 7 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

WTA, Brisbane 8 p.m. Tennis

ATP Cup, Finals; WTA, Auckland; ATP, Adelaide 10:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP Cup, Finals; WTA, Auckland; ATP, Adelaide 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis







SUNDAY

SOCCER

Italy, ACF Fiorentina vs. SPAL 1907 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

England, AFC Bournemouth vs. Watford 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Purdue 9 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Michigan at Minnesota 10 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Georgia at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 10 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, UCF at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Oregon at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Minnesota at Illinois noon Big Ten

Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Duke noon Root

Women’s college, Missouri at Arkansas noon SEC

Men’s college, Memphis at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Rhode Island at Davidson 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Indiana at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Utah at Colorado 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Purdue at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Stanford at California 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 7 p.m. FS1

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 3 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

NFL, Houston at Kansas City noon CBS; KICE 94.9-FM

NFL, Seattle at Green Bay 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM

TENNIS

ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis

ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

