THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open 5 p.m. Golf

European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 12:30 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

England, Premier League, Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Virginia at Rutgers 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, UConn at Seton Hall 3:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Maryland at N.C. State 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Iowa St. at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Louisville at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Syracuse at Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN

High school boys, Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Furman at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC

FOOTBALL

NFL, Dallas at Chicago 5:20 p.m. NFL; Fox; KICE 94.9-FM



FRIDAY

GOLF

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open 5 p.m. Golf

European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 11:30 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Iowa at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Providence at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Denver at Boston 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, USC at TCU 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Pac-12 Championship, Oregon vs. Utah 5 p.m. ABC; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

HOCKEY

College, Minnesota at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Penn St. at Michigan 5:30 p.m. FS1

SOCCER

Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha Berlin 11:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s college, NCAA, Washington St. vs. North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, NCAA, Stanford vs. UCLA 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

England, Everton vs. Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

