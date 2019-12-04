THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open 5 p.m. Golf
European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 12:30 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
England, Premier League, Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Virginia at Rutgers 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, UConn at Seton Hall 3:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Maryland at N.C. State 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Iowa St. at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Louisville at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Syracuse at Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN
High school boys, Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Furman at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Dallas at Chicago 5:20 p.m. NFL; Fox; KICE 94.9-FM
FRIDAY
GOLF
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open 5 p.m. Golf
European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 11:30 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Iowa at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Providence at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Denver at Boston 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, USC at TCU 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Pac-12 Championship, Oregon vs. Utah 5 p.m. ABC; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
HOCKEY
College, Minnesota at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Penn St. at Michigan 5:30 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha Berlin 11:20 a.m. FS2
Women’s college, NCAA, Washington St. vs. North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, NCAA, Stanford vs. UCLA 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
England, Everton vs. Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
