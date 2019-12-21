SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Watford vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 6:30 a.m. FS1

England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Italy, Juventus vs. Lazio 8:30 a.m. ESPNN

Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, UCLA at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Stanford at Texas 10 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Lafayette at Rutgers 10 a.m. ESPNU

NBA G League, Raptors 905 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce 11 a.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, South Carolina at Virginia noon ABC

Men’s college, New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. noon SEC

NBA G League, Westchester Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Blue 1:30 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Xavier at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2

NBA G League, Grand Rapids Drive vs. Salt Lake City Stars 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ball St. vs. Washington 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Baltimore at Cleveland 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, New Orleans at Tennessee 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Arizona at Seattle 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, Kansas City at Chicago 5:15 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM



MONDAY

FOOTBALL

College, UCF vs. Marshall 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Green Bay at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, teams TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Georgia Southern at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, New Orleans at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, teams TBD 8 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. NBCSN

