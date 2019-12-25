THURSDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
England, Chelsea vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Manchester United vs. Newcastle United 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
England, Leicester City vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Mexico, Monterrey vs. Club America 6:30 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Louisiana Tech vs. Miami 1 p.m. ESPN
College, Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, San Antonio at Dallas 5 p.m. TNT
NBA, Portland at Utah 7:30 p.m. TNT; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open 7 p.m. Tennis
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
College, North Carolina vs. Temple 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest 12:20 p.m. ESPN
College, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M 3:45 p.m. ESPN
College, USC vs. Iowa 5 p.m. FS1
College, Air Force vs. Washington St. 7:15 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open noon Tennis
HOCKEY
NHL, Minnesota at Colorado 5 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.