THURSDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

England, Chelsea vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Manchester United vs. Newcastle United 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

England, Leicester City vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Mexico, Monterrey vs. Club America 6:30 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

College, Louisiana Tech vs. Miami 1 p.m. ESPN

College, Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA, San Antonio at Dallas 5 p.m. TNT

NBA, Portland at Utah 7:30 p.m. TNT; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open 7 p.m. Tennis



FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

College, North Carolina vs. Temple 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest 12:20 p.m. ESPN

College, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M 3:45 p.m. ESPN

College, USC vs. Iowa 5 p.m. FS1

College, Air Force vs. Washington St. 7:15 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open noon Tennis

HOCKEY

NHL, Minnesota at Colorado 5 p.m. NBCSN

