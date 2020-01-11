





SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Italy, ACF Fiorentina vs. SPAL 1907 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

England, AFC Bournemouth vs. Watford 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Purdue 9 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Michigan at Minnesota 10 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Georgia at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 10 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, UCF at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Oregon at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Minnesota at Illinois noon Big Ten

Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Duke noon Root

Women’s college, Missouri at Arkansas noon SEC

Men’s college, Memphis at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Rhode Island at Davidson 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Indiana at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Utah at Colorado 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Purdue at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Stanford at California 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 7 p.m. FS1

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 3 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

NFL, Houston at Kansas City noon CBS; KICE 94.9-FM

NFL, Seattle at Green Bay 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM

TENNIS

ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis

ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis







MONDAY

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 11 a.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

CFP National Championship, Clemson vs. LSU 5 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Charlotte at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

TENNIS

ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis

ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

