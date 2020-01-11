SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Italy, ACF Fiorentina vs. SPAL 1907 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
England, AFC Bournemouth vs. Watford 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Purdue 9 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Michigan at Minnesota 10 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Georgia at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 10 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, UCF at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Oregon at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Minnesota at Illinois noon Big Ten
Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Duke noon Root
Women’s college, Missouri at Arkansas noon SEC
Men’s college, Memphis at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Rhode Island at Davidson 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Indiana at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Utah at Colorado 3 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Purdue at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Stanford at California 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 7 p.m. FS1
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 3 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
NFL, Houston at Kansas City noon CBS; KICE 94.9-FM
NFL, Seattle at Green Bay 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM
TENNIS
ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis
ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 11 a.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
CFP National Championship, Clemson vs. LSU 5 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Charlotte at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
TENNIS
ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis
ATP, Auckland/Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
