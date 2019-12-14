SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

2019 ICC Futures Tournament, semifinal 6 a.m. ESPNN

Germany, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 6:30 a.m. FS1

2019 ICC Futures Tournament, semifinal 8 a.m. ESPNN

England, Arsenal vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS1

Italy, ACF Fiorentina vs. Internazionale Milano 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s 2019 ICC Futures Tournament final noon ESPNN

2019 ICC Futures Tournament final 2 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, NCAA championship, teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Shark Shootout 9 a.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

NFL, teams TBA TBA CBS

NFL, Seattle at Carolina 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Jacksonville at Oakland 1 p.m. KICE 94.9-FM

NFL, Atlanta at San Francisco 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, Buffalo at Pittsburgh 5:15 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Louisville at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Houston Baptist at Texas Tech 10 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Houston at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Houston noon ESPN

Men’s college, Purdue at Nebraska 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, UC Riverside at Washington St. 1:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, South Carolina at Clemson 2 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Portland St. at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Long Beach St. at USC 3:30 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Stanford 5:30 p.m. Pac-12



MONDAY

SOCCER

England, Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 11:40 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men's college, Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women's college, Connecticut at DePaul 5 p.m. FS1

NBA, Portland at Phoenix 6 p.m. NBCSNW

FOOTBALL

NFL, Indianapolis at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.