SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
2019 ICC Futures Tournament, semifinal 6 a.m. ESPNN
Germany, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 6:30 a.m. FS1
2019 ICC Futures Tournament, semifinal 8 a.m. ESPNN
England, Arsenal vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS1
Italy, ACF Fiorentina vs. Internazionale Milano 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s 2019 ICC Futures Tournament final noon ESPNN
2019 ICC Futures Tournament final 2 p.m. ESPNN
Men’s college, NCAA championship, teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Shark Shootout 9 a.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
NFL, teams TBA TBA CBS
NFL, Seattle at Carolina 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Jacksonville at Oakland 1 p.m. KICE 94.9-FM
NFL, Atlanta at San Francisco 1:25 p.m. Fox
NFL, Buffalo at Pittsburgh 5:15 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Louisville at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Houston Baptist at Texas Tech 10 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Houston at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Houston noon ESPN
Men’s college, Purdue at Nebraska 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, UC Riverside at Washington St. 1:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, South Carolina at Clemson 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Portland St. at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Long Beach St. at USC 3:30 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Stanford 5:30 p.m. Pac-12
MONDAY
SOCCER
England, Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 11:40 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men's college, Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women's college, Connecticut at DePaul 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, Portland at Phoenix 6 p.m. NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
NFL, Indianapolis at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
