On deck
Friday
Boys basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, TBD; Sisters at Sweet Home, 5:30 p.m.; Mountain Valley League tournament at Trinity Lutheran HS: Central Christian vs. Hosanna Christian, 3:45 p.m.; North Lake vs. Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Mountain Valley League tournament at Trinity Lutheran HS: Trinity Lutheran vs. North Lake, 2 p.m.; Paisley vs. Chiloquin, 5:45 p.m.
Wrestling: Madras, Sisters at 4A SD4 Championships (Ontario HS), 4 p.m.
Swimming: OSAA State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, 5A prelims, 9 a.m.; 6A prelims, 1:45 p.m.; 4A/3A/2A/1A prelims, 6:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA State Meet at Mt. Bachelor, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Mountain Valley League tournament at Trinity Lutheran HS: semifinal, 3:45 p.m.; final, 5:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain Valley League tournament at Trinity Lutheran HS: semifinal, 2 p.m.; final, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC District Meet (Ridgeview HS), TBD; Madras, Sisters at 4A SD4 Championships (Ontario HS), 10 a.m.
Swimming: OSAA State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, 5A finals, 8:15 a.m.; 6A finals, 1:15 p.m.; 4A/3A/2A/1A finals, 6:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys giant slalom at Hoodoo, 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA State Meet at Mt. Bachelor, 10 a.m.
