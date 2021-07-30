Selemon Barega of Ethiopia won the first track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in the men’s 10,000 meters.
Barega won in 27 minutes, 43.22 seconds to upset world champion and world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda. Cheptegei took the silver medal and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was third.
Barega won at a largely empty Olympic Stadium. It was the only medal event on the first day of track action.
BMX: Dutch wins gold as U.S. rider crashes
Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won gold in men’s BMX racing, edging Great Britain’s Kye Whyte at the finish line. Carlos Ramirez Yepes of Colombia took bronze.
Reigning men’s gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States did not make it to the finals after a violent crash in the third semifinal heat. He was taken off on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance after crashing on the first turn.
Tennis: Djokovic bid for Golden Slam over
With his Golden Slam bid over for at least another three years, Novak Djokovic rested his head on Alexander Zverev’s shoulder as his German opponent and friend consoled him.
“I told him that he’s the greatest of all time,” Zverev said. “I know that he was chasing history.”
Djokovic, the top-ranked Serb who had seemed invincible in all of the biggest tournaments this year, lost to Zverev 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 Friday in the semifinals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.
Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the Golden Slam collection.
—Bulletin wire reports
