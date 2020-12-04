Oliver “Ollie” Gene Orcutt
October 8, 1949 - November 23, 2020
Oliver “Ollie” Gene Orcutt of Madras, passed away from complications of pancreatic cancer on November 23, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born the youngest of eight children on October 8, 1949 in Portland, Oregon, to Oliver Guy and Mildred (Boyer) Orcutt. Ollie showed up early in this life, being born two months premature. From that moment on he lived his life to the fullest. He married the love of his life, Janelle (Barnes) on August 5, 1972, with whom he raised two daughters, Melanie and Cristine. Ollie was a journeyman carpenter who could (and did) build or repair anything. In 1976 Ollie and his young family moved from Portland to Madras to purchase
Madras Sanitary Service.
Ollie taught himself diesel mechanics from a library book and took a very hands-on approach to running the company until his retirement in 2010. He was proud to call himself a garbage man. While growing his kids and his business, Ollie also enjoyed the outdoors in every season, from skiing and hunting to fishing and rafting. He thoroughly
enjoyed his time with his many long-time hunting and rafting buddies. In his younger years Ollie enjoyed racing dirt bikes and stock cars, and was one of the founding members of Central Oregon Motorsports Association. He always loved his dogs,
and one of his final instructions to his family was to not spoil his dog (too late). Ollie is survived by his wife, Janelle; his daughter Jeanette Orcutt Brito (Becky) from his first marriage; daughter Melanie Widmer (Sid); daughter Cristine Keever (Steve); sisters Charlotte Ing and Verlene White; brother Jim Johnson; grandchildren Brytnee, Ashlee, Chance, Josh, Autumn, Milana, Solene, and great-grandchildren Olivia and Aurora. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Eleanor Warden, Betty Mae Goode, and Mary Johnson; and brother Don Johnson. A celebration of life will be held at a later
date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at PanCAN.org