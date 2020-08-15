With extreme temperatures in the forecast this weekend, crews are concerned about a wildfire that was burning close to a thousand acres in Wasco County as of Saturday morning.
The Mosier Creek Fire is burning in a canyon of dry grass and oak tree in the Mosier Creek area of the Columbia River Gorge, between Hood River and The Dalles. Containment was about 30% Saturday morning. Crews said they benefited from cooler temperatures overnight and low winds that allowed them to reestablish existing fire lines.
Rich Tyler, a representative with the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office, said crews were able to dig a line around 75% of the fire. “That does not contain a fire, especially when we’re dealing with wind. It doesn’t take much wind to throw an ember across that line.”
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center confirmed Thursday the fire was human-caused. By Thursday afternoon, more than 900 people had evacuated the area, and four structures had burned since the fire started Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act late Wednesday night in response to the fire.
“I ask Oregonians to remember that preventing wildfires is critical this year, especially as we have fire crews on the frontlines during this pandemic. Be cautious and honor all burn bans, and keep our fire crews in your thoughts as they fight to protect our communities and the landscapes that surround them,” Brown said in a statement.
