1. To Play: Playing cards will be inserted into the Sunday, August 1, 2021 edition of The Bulletin and Wednesday edition of the Spokesman-Review. Beginning Sunday, August 1, 2021, will publish one BINGO number per day if that number appears on your card, X out, or highlight it onto the corresponding number on your card. Be sure the control number, which starts with the letters “B,” remains legible, or your card is disqualified. Play the entire eight weeks. After the game is over, bring it into the Bulletin (320 SW Upper Terrace Dr. Suite #200) or M. Jacobs (2994 O. B. Riley Rd, Bend, OR 97701), during regular business hours,, scan to bingo@bendbulletin.com, or mail to The Bulletin, PO Box 6020, Bend, OR 97708. Only one prize winner will be awarded in each category.
2. Prizes: Grand prize is a $1000 gift certificate to M.Jacobs to win you must have the letter M spelled on your card and win the drawing from all entered with the letter M on their bingo card. Bingo in any traditional BINGO combination horizontal, vertical, four corners get you in the drawing for a $100 OldMill gift card, get a total BLACKOUT, every square filled for a one-year subscription to the Bulletin (print or digital, your choice) and the final way to win is to get in the second chance drawing. Send in your card to enter to win $200. ALL FOUR WAYS TO WIN ARE DRAWINGS. GET THE “M”, TRADITIONAL BINGO, BLACKOUT, OR 2ND CHANCE, AND YOU ARE PLACED IN THE APPROPRIATE DRAWING TO WIN.
3. No Purchase Necessary. BINGO playing cards will be available at no charge at The Bulletin 320 SW Upper Terrace Dr. Suite #200 or M. Jacobs 2994 O. B. Riley Rd, Bend, OR 97701. Limit one card per person. While supplies last. Daily numbers will be posted *each day, but will not be released over the phone. Photocopies of any reproductions of BINGO playing cards will not be accepted.
4. Eligibility: Must be 18 years of age or older to play. Employees of The Bulletin, M. Jacobs, service providers, including independent contractors, and any coordinating business involved in the development, implementation, and distribution of BINGO (and immediate family members [spouse, parents, children, siblings] and individuals residing in the same household, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate in this promotion. By participating, entrants agree to these official rules.
5. Promotional Period: BINGO playing cards will be inserted into the Sunday, August 1, 2021, edition of the Bulletin and handed out at the Deschutes County Fair on July 30, 2021. The game concludes after the final number drawn on September 26,2021. Winners announced on October 10, 2021 Bulletin and bendbulletin.com.
6. Winners: Winners must provide the winning card and a photo ID to claim prizes. Prizes may not be exchanged for cash or other prizes. If a winner cannot accept prizes as stated in these official rules, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety, and an alternate winner to be selected. No substitution, cash redemption or transfer of prize. All federal, state, and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for The Bulletin to use the winner’s name and photo for purposes of advertising and promotion without further compensation unless prohibited by law. All decisions made by The Bulletin are final.
7. General Conditions: BINGO participants agree that Sponsor, their respective parents, directors, employees, and other representatives are released, will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by participants against any liability for injuries, losses or damages of any kind to person(s), including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in this promotion or any promotion related activities. To participate in this promotion, the winner may be asked for personally identifiable information (i.e. his/her name, address, city, phone number, age, etc.) All information collected by The Bulletin is securely maintained and is for the purpose of conduction of this promotion or to extend offers and services of The Bulletin. The Bulletin currently does not disclose to third parties personally identifiable information that participants provide.
8. Liability Limitations: Should any portion of this promotion be, in the Sponsors sole opinion, compromised in administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission for prizes, Sponsor reserves the right at its discretion to suspend or modify or terminate the promotion.
9. Sponsor: M. Jacobs 2994 O. B. Riley Rd, Bend, OR 97701.