Zelma “Kay” Pauline Newbrough of Christmas Valley, OR
May 7, 1936 - June 25, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine
Services: A Graveside Service will be held on July 9, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Fort Rock Cemetery. Reception to follow at Fort Rock Community Church at 12:00 pm.
Contributions may be made to: Fort Rock Community Church c/o Fort Rock Building Fund, PO Box 83, Fort Rock, OR 97735