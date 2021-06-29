Wilma Marie Stenger
October 3, 1926 - June 13, 2021
Wilma Marie Stenger of Redmond OR passed peacefully on June 13, 2021. Born in Mt. Angel Oregon on Oct. 3, 1926. Graduated from Silverton OR High in 1944. She enjoyed an active life of traveling on bus tours from coast to coast and Canada. One of her favorites was the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. In her spare time she loved sewing, knitting, and baking. Her favorite was making bread, rolls, and apple pies. Playing all types of board games and cards, especially pinochle, at the Redmond Sr. Center was another love of hers. She is survived by her daughter Judy Chase (Roy) from Ocean Park, WA.
Three grandkids Lonnie Parsons (Steve) of Madras, Ken Otis (Lisa) of Toledo OR, and Travis Stenger of Olympia WA. Six great-grandkids and three great-great-grandkids. Preceded in death was her husband Kenneth Stenger and son Roger Stenger. A memorial will be planned for later this fall.