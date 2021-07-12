William T. Swarts
February 19, 1942 - November 13, 2020
William T. Swarts, of Bend and Joseph, OR died November 13, 2020. Bill was born in Kansas City, KS February 19, 1942 to James and Etta Swarts. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School, CA and Humboldt State University magna cum laude in Forest Management. He began his 46 year career with USFS Big Creek Ranger District-Sierra National Forest retiring in 2014 as Vice President Timber Operations, Fidelity National Timber Resources, Inc. During his career Bill worked with Sierra Pacific Industries, Hayfork, CA, Cal-Pacific, Blue Lake, CA, Crown Zellerbach, Omak, WA, Cavenham Forest Industries, Portland, OR, Crown Pacific, Gilchrist, OR, and Olympic Resource Management, Bend, OR. He served as a board member with Northern California, Southern Oregon, and Columbia River Scaling Bureaus, Eastern Oregon Fire Protection Association, Klamath Fire Protection Association, Walker Range Fire Protection Association, Oregon Forest Protective Association, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, and Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center. He shared administration of the Southern Cascades Scholarship and Prairie City High School Scholarship. On behalf of Trinity Episcopal Church, Bill traveled to Condega, Nicaragua to assist in hurricane recovery.
Bill enjoyed hunting, motorcycle trips, hiking, RV travel, and running - once coming in first in the Hood-to-Coast Relay. Bill is predeceased by daughter Lisa Swarts and son Stephen Tolls. He is survived by his wife, Lynda (Spinelli), daughters Nicole (Dave Clark) Swarts, Traci Swarts, Robin Tolls, grandchildren Ryan Rivera, Carmen Rivera, Max Collins, Zain Tolls, and siblings Jim Swarts and Sally Swarts. A memorial was held at Trinity Episcopal Church, June 11. Memorial donations may be made to Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, 700 NW Hill St. #1, Bend, OR 97701.