William Robert Ellis Jr. (Bill) February 23, 1954 - April 24, 2020
William Robert Ellis Jr. (Bill) passed away in his home during the night of Friday, April 24, 2020. He was husband to Beth Ellis and father to Karen and Rachel.
Born on February 23, 1954, in Portland, Oregon, Bill was son to W. Robert and Nancy Ellis. He attended college at the University of Oregon, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in history and an unwavering loyalty to the Oregon Duck football team. He then went to seminary and completed a Master of Divinity at Church Divinity School of the Pacific. He received an honorary Doctor of Divinity from CDSP later in life. Upon graduating from seminary he began a 35 year career as an Episcopal priest, starting at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay, Oregon. He served as rector to the Oregon parishes of St. Bede’s in Forest Grove and Trinity Episcopal in Bend. His final position, before retirement, was as the Dean of St. Johns the Evangelist Cathedral in Spokane, Washington.
Bill was a beloved member of every community he lived in. He provided spiritual guidance, counsel and friendship to countless people. With retirement, Bill passed his days golfing, reading, completing crossword and Sudoku puzzles, playing chess, and connecting in small, meaningful ways with those he loved.
Bill is survived by wife of 42 years, Beth; daughters, Rachel Bliss (Victor) of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Karen Harrington (Patrick) of Foster City, California; sisters, Elizabeth Cirzan (Ralph) of Prescott, Arizona and Wendy Seems of Bend; grandchildren, Lillie, Liam, Samantha and Annie; as well as nieces and nephews.
He is loved and missed. In the interest of the health and safety of the community, services are postponed until further notice due to COVID-19.