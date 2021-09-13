William Rex Stevens
May 21, 1924 - August 08, 2021
Our father, Rex Stevens, was a loving, active, and creative man, full of faith that his life was a gift and should be lived with peace and joy. Rex was born in Powers, OR on May 21, 1924 to William Clayton and Hazel Irene (Weekly) Stevens. His childhood was spent mostly in Myrtle Point, OR, where he attended school, had many friends and school activities. In high school he met Shirley Arlene Miller and their love grew into a 74 year marriage. They had four children- Kent, Joan, Brad, and Laura.
Rex was a WWII Army Veteran as a scout in the ETO, but mostly he was a son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, businessman, friend, musician, artist, photographer, travel adventurer, mountain climber, snow skier, Peace Corps volunteer, U of O Alumni Band member, woodcrafter in later years, as well as a life time member of the First Congregational Church of Eugene where they were married.
After high school in 1942, Rex sett led in Eugene to attend the U of O, he was a loyal Duck fan to the end. After one year as a music major, he enlisted in the Army in early 1943 and he was honorably discharged as the war ended in late 1945. Returning to Eugene and to college, Rex married Shirley on June 30, 1946. He graduated with a Business Degree in 1948. Music was still important, but it took a backseat to his business life as a salesman, first selling shoes for JC Penney, then Canada Dry beverages, until he found his calling in the logging and heavy equipment sales. He started as an equipment salesman in the Southern Oregon territory moving to Medford. Within 5 years he’d been promoted to sales manager and returned to Eugene. Within a couple of years he purchased the business and became the owner of Western Equipment of Eugene. Sales was the perfect fit for him, with his friendly & bright personality that made him a good business partner and friend to many in the industry.
When Rex wasn’t working, he pursued many hobbies. He continued his love for music by playing the drums and vibraphone with industry friends in the Lausmann’s Lousy Logger Band during the Oregon, Pacific, and Sierra Cascades Logging Conferences held annually throughout the western states. He loved taking his family camping, backpacking, hiking, skiing, and mountain climbing while teaching us the respect for nature and wildlife. As a climbing leader, his backpack was often overstuffed with extra gear so that others could participate in these adventures. As a member of the Obsidians, a Eugene based outdoor adventure group, he summited 20+ mountains in OR, WA, MT, & CA. His ultimate adventure was trekking with a team in the Himalaya Mtns. and making it to the Mt Everest Basecamp in Nepal at the age of 65. During the economic downturn in the early 1980’s, Western Equipment closed its doors, then Rex & Shirley joined the Peace Corps and spent 2 years (84’-86’) in the Philippines, as medical aids and a business development advocate.
Rex and Shirley lived full lives mostly in the Coburg Road area of Eugene. All of their children attended Sheldon High School as did one grandson. Rex and Shirley were dedicated Irish fans and well into their 80’s, could be seen bringing their lawn chairs into the home stadium sitting in the endzone to watch the Irish football games or watch their grandson play for the Irish baseball team. They loved Eugene, living independently until Shirley passed away on 11/16/2020 at the age of 95, then Rex moved to Bend to be close to family who cared for him. He missed Shirley deeply and at the end of his life, said his only desire was to be reunited with her. He passed peacefully and with grace on 08/08/2021 at the age of 97.
Rex is survived by his four children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, and nine great granddaughters. He will be missed and in our hearts always. We are grateful for his life and modeling for us the love of family, generosity, service and faith. So long Dad, we love you, Kent Joan, Brad, and Laura.
Rex and Shirley will be buried together later this year at the Gillespie Butte Historic Cemetery in Eugene, there will be an announcement provided.