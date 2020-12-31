William R. (Spike) Carter
October 17, 1955 - December 12, 2020
Spike was born in Redmond. He worked for Beaver Coaches after he graduated and then went on to Cascade Natural Gas, Harney Rock and Paving, and then Bob McCoy Excavating. He attended Powell Butte Church in his youth. He married Debbie Griffith and had two beautiful girls.
His father passed away in 1987. Spike’s wish was to be cremated and laid to rest with his Dad. He is survived by his two daughters, Kelsi and Kaycee, four Grandchildren, Wyatt, William, Graci and Luci, his sister Connie and husband Bruce. A niece Katrina Rausch of Springfield, Oregon, a nephew Brad LeHuquet of Puyallup, Nevada. Two great nephews Clayton and Dakota of Springfield, Oregon. Companion Colleen and her two sons Bradley and Casey, and granddaughter Balleigh, all of Redmond.
The outpouring of calls and tears from friends and family has been phenomenal. His prayer was for peace and quiet in his life. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him and shared his youthful years. Service pending.