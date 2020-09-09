William Nicholas O’Brian of Redmond, OR
June 7, 1927 - Sept. 2, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: No services will be held at this time.
William Nicholas O’Brian of Redmond, OR
June 7, 1927 - Sept. 2, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: No services will be held at this time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.