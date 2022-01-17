Bill passed away peacefully with family present on January 8th, 2022. He was 91 years old.
A proud 3rd generation Oregonian, William Bertrand McDonald, grew up on a Newberg farm. His family also spent time on the Oregon Coast, where they had property at Whale Cove. Bill graduated from Newberg High School and graduated from Linfield College in McMinnville.
After college, Bill spent two years in the Army stationed in Germany and The Netherlands, where he assisted with the evacuation during the 1952 flood.
Bill ultimately found his passion as a pilot by flying in the United States Air Force. He flew many aircraft in his 25-year career, but his favorite was the F-102. He served in several locations throughout Germany and the Philippines. Lt. Colonel William B. McDonald’s final retirement flight came in 1978 from the Oregon Air Guard Station in Portland.
During his time in the Air Force, he met the love of his life, Audrey Hammelev of Kenosha, Wisconsin. On August 31st, 1957, they married at Everett Air Base in Washington. They were together for 63 beautiful years until she passed in the summer of 2020. Bill is survived by his four children, Tammy (David), Oklahoma, Wendy, Mickey, and Scott (Amy) all in Bend. He also has seven grandchildren Hogan, Gunnar, Jake, Brit, Piper, Chase, Claire. The oldest (Hogan) is also a pilot.
Upon retirement, Bill moved the family to Sunriver, where they were actively involved in the growing resort community. During this time, he focused on his other passions of photography and nature. Bill served as the porcupine handler at the High Desert Museum when it opened in the ‘80s. He was an avid photographer who often shared his black and white framed prints with friends. His photos featured wildlife, landscapes, grandkids, and, of course, anything that flies!
A small memorial will be held when both the snow and COVID clear at one of Bill’s favorite spots in Sunriver. In place of flowers, donations may be made to the High Desert Museum @ 541-382-4754 ext. 232. or on their website.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.