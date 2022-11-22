William Lindsay Valentine, IV - Babe, Daddio, Bill, Billy Ray, BV, Billy V
June 25, 1967 - October 21, 2022
Bill passed away peacefully in the Valentine home on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was surrounded with love by his wife Jessica and their four sons Lindsay, Callan, Tate and Perrin. Bill battled pancreatic cancer for nearly four years and faced each of those days with courage, strength and gratitude.
Born on June 25, 1967, Bill was raised in Edina, Minnesota by his beloved mother Deborah Dimmock and father William Valentine III, as well as his cherished grandparents Marion (Mimi) and Wells (Bompa) Wright. He held close the down-to-earth nature of his Midwest upbringing and was grateful for the values and work ethic that were instilled in him at an early age. He spoke often of stories from his fun-filled early childhood that included endearing escapades with his brother Jeff in his tightly-knit neighborhood on Wooddale Avenue - through attending high school as a proud cadet at St. Thomas Academy. Between Vikings games, playing ice hockey, time spent at the family cabin on the St. Croix River with his grandparents and cousins, and summers spent at Camp Icaghowan, Bill created unforgettable friendships and lifelong memories that he carried through his life.
In 1985 he headed southwest for college to the promise of year-round sunshine where he attended the University of Arizona, Tucson, studying Business and Economics. Some of Bill's most coveted relationships were developed through becoming a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He wore his Wildcat brotherhood proudly and continued his close connections over the years with many priceless gatherings and shenanigans, including being a member of the Santa Lucia Mountain Oyster Club where he humbly learned to ride horses and herd cattle on the beautiful Orradre Ranch.
After graduating college in 1989, Bill ventured west with his best friend Jeff to San Francisco where he earned his Chartered Financial Analyst certification and where his professional life began at Fisher Investments. There he met his future wife, Jessica, and launched Valentine Ventures from their tiny, one-bedroom apartment on Scott Street. Bill loved living in the city and discovering off-the-beaten path restaurants, bars, and comedy clubs that became his haunts and where management and staff would know him by name (or Bill Ray). During his time in the Bay Area, he served on the Habitat for Humanity San Francisco Board and the Cinnabar Theater Penngrove Board.
In 1997 Bill and Jessica married in San Gimignano, Italy and soon after they started a family. With two baby boys in tow, they continued a theme of adventure together and moved to Bend in 2000 where they had two more sons to complete their Valentine brood. Bill's years in Bend were spent growing Valentine Ventures as a dedicated and thoughtful wealth manager through hard work, skill, and integrity - always putting clients and employees first.
He grew in his role as an important Bend community member by sharing his perspective and knowledge through his engaging public speaking and distinctive writing ability for local businesses, news channels and the Bend Bulletin. He also became a syndicated radio host of "The Rich Life", produced with the goal of helping listeners develop a life rich in the things money can't buy. Other Bend endeavors included: coaching the Valentine boys and their friends on multi-sport teams, serving as a High Desert Museum board member, soaking in countless hours in rivers with friends and his fly and spey rods, traversing ridges and bird hunting, playing poker and laughing all night long with the Hermanos, listening to true crime podcasts with Jessica while floating in the pool, dancing and singing to 80's music (any music!), feeding the hummingbirds, and sipping IPA's and sharing stories and jokes with his buddies.
From 2014- 2016, Bill spent some of his most memorable years living in Barcelona with his family. During their time there, they explored 21 countries and many cultures creating immeasurable memories and discovering newfound international friendships. One of his favorite things to do was to leisurely explore the beautiful city streets with Jessica, hand in hand, stopping for a café con leche or cava along the way. His travel philosophy was, "When in Rome..." encouraging a playful and authentic curiosity, which rubbed off on his sons and changed their family trajectory forever.
Bill was so many things - husband, father, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, businessman, outdoorsman, teacher, sage, storyteller, mentor. His accomplishments were vast, both professionally and personally. He will be remembered for his tremendous wisdom, brilliant wit, and unique perspective. He mastered taking the most complicated concepts and conjuring up the perfect metaphor to make it suddenly make sense. Clients, employees, family, and friends held him in high regard, sought his counsel, appreciated his abilities, and were charmed by his humor. He was admired and respected for doing things his way. King of the bucket list, zero inbox, and annual goals - Bill was a driven, bold, brave, and dynamic human being whose successful qualities rolled into everything he did.
Above all his achievements, Bill felt that his most prized accomplishment was the family he created with Jessica. Their sons and the life they built together were his most cherished assets and where he learned that to give love and to be loved was what mattered most in life. While cut too short, Bill and Jessica spoke often about how the life they created, the trials they faced, and the decisions they made together had manifested into the most beautiful love story they could have ever imagined. They managed to pack 50 years into their 25-year marriage and both felt lucky that they picked one another for the journey.
Legacy was important to Bill. He was proud of his Scottish heritage (even wore his kilt from time to time) and wanted his sons to be too. The Lindsay family crest reads, Endure Fort - meaning Endure with Strength. This was Bill, through and through. He shared what he hoped to be his legacy with the Valentine boys individually and collectively many times - live and love fully and deeply, be bold and brave, have integrity, embrace opportunities, show humility, adventure whenever possible, care about others, and indulge in experiences -- Live a big, full, happy life.
Bill left nothing unsaid. Throughout his illness, he understood that time was precious and used it as an opportunity to share what was most important to him to those who were most important to him. He had long, meaningful conversations with family and friends spanning his life and career and felt grateful for what he called the "living eulogy" that followed him during his four years of goodbyes. Bill repeated to family and friends that he had an incredible life and could say with confidence that he had no regrets.
The most important message he wanted to leave behind with everyone was: be with who you love and do what you love, now. He felt tremendously fortunate for the life he had lived and the people he knew and loved along the way.
Bill is survived by his wife Jessica and their four sons - Lindsay, Callan, Tate and Perrin; his father William Valentine III and stepmother Penelope Valentine, brother Jeff Valentine, in-laws Alfred and Catherine Poncia, brothers and sisters in-law Melissa and Anthony Williams & Loren and Lisa Poncia; nieces and nephews Fallon, Chapin, Avery and Julianna; his sweet, loving pups Beau and Mac; and dear friends near and far. He is preceded in death by his adoring mother Deborah Wright, grandparents Marion and Wells Wright, and Billie and Dick Geer.
Special thanks - Summit Health Oncology team (forever indebted to and thankful for Dr. William Schmidt, Dr. Jenny Blechman, and the incredible nurses and staff), OHSU GI team (Dr. Brett Sheppard and the wonderful 13th floor nurses), Optum (Lacey, Kim, Stacey, and all), Valentine Ventures amazing employees, and our loyal and steadfast family and friends...we are so grateful for you.
To celebrate: Plans for a celebration of life coming summer '23.
To honor: William Valentine '85 Endowed Scholarship Fund - This was established by Bill and close high school friends last year. He was on scholarship himself at STA and was very passionate about the impact his experience at St. Thomas Academy had on his life and wanted to provide access to other young boys the same opportunity he was afforded:
By mail - 949 Mendota Heights Road, Mendota Heights, MN 55120
To remember: Cracking Open podcast - Bill had a chance to sit down with a friend/podcaster just last year and share some of his perspective and life lessons. Listen here, Episode 12 -
https://molly-carroll.com/episode-12-learn-how-terminal-cancer-taught-successful-wealth-manager-bill-valentine-the-true-meaning-of-life/
To enjoy - Music was always so important to Bill. He created this playlist one day when he was reflecting on his life.
Please download, reminisce, and enjoy.
BV’s playlist -
Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/playlist/52cFxwuhTn42FGKYWnzRLc?si= 2sB8iObPR0ObYcXXOlxL0g)
Apple Music (https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/billy-ray-or-billy-v-or-paddio/pl.u-55D6zxKHXkN10Yd)