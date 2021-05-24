William Layton Simmons
May 28, 1939 - May 10, 2021
William Layton Simmons was born May 28th, 1939 in Portland, Oregon to Layton and Minnie Simmons. He attended grade school in Lone Pine, Oregon and graduated from Prineville High School. He entered heaven’s gates on May 10, 2021.
How does one begin to write an obituary about Bill, who was so alive with laughter, love for others, and love for God. One who reached out to you with a smile, a hug and an encouraging word. Each grandchild knew they were grandpa’s favorite (and they were).
In 1961, Bill opened Bill’s Flowers in Madras. Later he farmed with his Dad in the Mudd Springs Valley. They were some of the first farmers to raise mint. In 1970, Bill became a realtor and started Madras Real Estate. He was still selling 50 years later and was known as a man of integrity. Beyond the flowers, farm, and real estate was his love and service to the Lord Jesus Christ. Bill and his wife, Judy, sang for over 40 years for the church and community and they taught 4 year old Sunday School many years. Bill has now gone home where real life has just begun. He is survived by his wife Judy of nearly 60 years, his 2 sons and their wives, 7 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held May 24th, 10:30 at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Madras.