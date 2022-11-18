William "Bill" Lane joined his beloved parents, William and Elizabeth, older brother Edward, younger sister Mary Ann, and first wife Betty Jean in Heaven on October 31, 2022, at the age of 95. Born and raised in Bend, Bill grew up during the Great Depression and later served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He attended Portland University for three years and completed his B.A. in business at Loyola University, Chicago. Bill joined the printing trade, working for Cuneo Press in Chicago and Pioneer Press in Tacoma, Washington, the city where he went on to become president of his own printing company. Known for his wisdom, generosity and fine sense of humor, Bill was a man of many talents -- from preparing exquisite meatloaf dinners to his well-known reputation as a Scrabble master. He was a devout Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus. One of Bill's "hobbies" was mathematics -- he used to relax after work by filling sheets of paper with equations. When asked what he was up to, Bill laughed and said, "I'm trying to flatten a sphere!" Bill possessed a golden personality and compassionate heart. And he loved his faithful dog, Chico! He will be missed deeply by his loved ones and many others who knew him. Bill is survived by his loving wife Arlys, her five children (Don, Janet, Tim and Greg Hanson; and Carol Patton) and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Lane, six nephews (Jim Lane, Dennis Johnston, Bill Johnston, Greg McGonagill, Marty Callaghan and Russ Bissett) and three nieces (Catherine Bickel, Therese Johnston and Elizabeth Bissett). A mass will be offered in Bill's memory at 4:30 p.m. on January 8 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2450 NE 27th St. Bend, Or.