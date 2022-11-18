William L. Carey, affectionately known as "Billy" passed away on Friday, November 4th, 2022. He was 83 years young. Bill was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 24, 1938. He resided in Oregon for most of his life. His friends and colleagues are too numerous to mention. He was loved and respected by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be greatly missed. He obtained a master's degree (MSW) from Portland State University. He began his career in Social Services and retired as Administrator of the Children's Services Division for the State of Oregon. His leadership in State Government will be remembered and respected for years to come. He was a devoted husband to his wife Darlene for 61 years. They had 6 children, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild .He was a proud patriarch of his family and will always be loved and affectionately remembered by his grandchildren as simply "Pa". He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Carey; mother Madeline Carey; sister Rita, son Myron Carey and daughter Teresa Higgins. He is survived by his loving wife Darlene; his sons Rodney Carey, Michael Carey (wife Ann) and Patrick Carey (wife Shelly); his daughter Pamela Whitehurst (husband Tony); his grandchildren, DeShanna, Gabriel, Corey, Lacey, Jeffrey, Troy, Peyton, Ashley, Calvin, Madeline, Tanner and Kassidy; great-grandchildren and greatgreat-grandchild; his brother Dr. Thomas Carey (wife Jackie), brother Reverend Raymond Carey and sister Emma Alstott. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4227 Lone Oak Rd SE, Salem, Oregon. A luncheon will follow the services. Donations may be directed to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Live Streaming of the funeral Mass may be viewed at the Queen of Peace website.