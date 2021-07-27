William Joyner Bronson
September 3, 1943 - July 10, 2021
William Joyner Bronson, known to loved ones as “Bill,” died on July 10th in his home in Bend. He was 77.
Bill was born on September 3rd, 1943 in Trenton, New Jersey, to Margaret Brightly and William Joyner. In 1942, Bill’s father was drafted and later shipped to Europe. Bill’s father served in General Patton’s 7th Armored Division and helped in the liberation of Paris but was killed in October 1944.
In 1947, Bill’s mother took her sister, nephew, and Bill for a cross-country road trip. They arrived in Portland, Oregon, where she met and married retired Air Force Colonel, David Bronson, in August 1948, who later adopted Bill. Bill had one brother, Bruce, and one sister, Kathryn.
Bill earned a B.S. in business at Portland State University in 1966. His first job was in the automobile industry. He later earned his pilot’s license and moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1971 and worked as a bush pilot flying to remote locations. From the mid 70s to early90s, Bill returned to California and the auto industry in various roles, including owning a Honda dealership.
Throughout his life, Bill was a thrill-seeker who enjoyed motorsports and aviation. He participated in the off -road race, the Baja 1000, and in 1989 earned a U.S. National Record for Class C-1e, Piston Engine Speed Over a Recognized Course from the National Aeronautic Association and the World Air Sports Federation.
Bill married his first wife, Linda Shively, in December 1982. They had three children: Kristin, Justin, and Brittany. They moved to central Oregon in 1990. Bill’s wife was later diagnosed with cancer and died in 1992. Bill spent 6 years as a single father before marrying his second wife, Pamela Price, in August 1998. Bill gained one stepson, Brian, and one stepdaughter, Melissa. Bill and Pam were married for nearly 23 years before his death.
From 1995-2005, Bill managed the Sunriver airport and owned a full flight services business called Sun Air. He also flew for the U.S Forest Service. Aviation was a lifelong passion that Bill shared with his father, Dave, his brother, Bruce, his wife, Pam, and many friends. In his 43 years of flying, Bill logged almost 8000 hours as pilot in command.
Bill enjoyed fly fishing, skiing, hunting, horseback riding, and boating. In retirement, he was a Cowboy Action Shooter with the Pine Mountain Posse. During that time, he was rarely seen without his trademark cowboy hat. A history buff, Bill loved to sightsee. In his later years, he explored the Southwest with Pam via RV.
Bill was a Christian and member of New Hope Church, where he served on the board. Highlights of his membership include missions’ trips with his children and a trip to Israel with Pam. Bill’s faith was reflected in his humble, kind, and generous spirit. He is remembered as a good and faithful servant who loved his family, friends, and Savior.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pam; his children, Kristin, Justin, Brittany, Brian, and Melissa; and eight grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, August 7th at 2:00pm at New Hope Church in Bend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon (www.parkinsonsresources.org).