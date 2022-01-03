William J. Baer, Jr. passed away on December 22, 2021, he was 87 years old. Bill was a man of faith and lived a full healthy happy life surrounded by his family and supported by his St Francis community. For the past few years Bill suffered from dementia, however, he is now at peace.
He was born January 22, 1934, in Bend, OR to parents William and Alice (Gebo) Baer. He was the second of six children. He is preceded in death by his parents, his elder brother Gottlieb, and sisters Janis and Catherine.
Bill grew up in Central Oregon. He attended St. Francis School and Bend Senior High School. He loved football and received a scholarship to play for Oregon State University. As an avid fan he would often reminisce about his football days while watching college and pro games. Bill was a veteran and honorably served during the Korean War with the US Marine Corps.
On September 2, 1957, Bill married his elementary school sweetheart Marilyn L. Waterman of Bend. Bill worked for his father at the Waldorf (a locals watering hole) and as a saw-filer for the Brooks-Scanlon Sawmill for 32 years. He worked in the old brick powerhouse building better known today by the iconic three smokestacks building in the Old Mill District. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, skiing, and camping.
Bill and Marilyn have four children.
Bill is survived by his wife Marilyn, his sister Barbara Rebenstorf of Oregon City and brother Bruno of Bend, his daughter Kim Ousterhout of Mt. Angel, son Bill, of Merrill Oregon, daughter Allison Thomas of Bend, and son Peter also of Bend. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with a 3rd great-grandchild due in a couple of weeks, and his siblings’ families in Oregon, California, Iowa, and Utah.
A funeral mass will be celebrated for Bill by Fr. Jose Thomas Mudakodiyil at the Historic St. Francis Church, 494 NW Lava Rd., Bend, OR on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Rosary will begin at 9:30 A.M., Mass at 10:00 A.M. and burial at the Pilot Butte Cemetery following mass. No reception will be held at this time.
