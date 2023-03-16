July 16, 1943 - February 9,2023
William Hurd "Bill" DuBois passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon. He was 79.
July 16, 1943 - February 9,2023
William Hurd "Bill" DuBois passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon. He was 79.
Bill was born in Newport, Rhode Island, the first child of Clifford DuBois and Phyllis DuBois (née Cady). When he was a toddler, the family moved to Oakland, California, where Bill would spend most of his life.
Bill grew up in the Rockridge district of Oakland. He attended Chabot Elementary, Claremont Middle School, and Oakland Technical High School. Bill graduated from Oakland Tech in 1960, at the age of 16.
After receiving a bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon, Bill returned to the Bay Area to attend law school. He received his law degree from UC Hastings College of the Law.
Bill began his legal career as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's office. He would later go into private practice, spending the majority of his career as a criminal defense attorney. A talented criminal litigator, Bill was at home in the courtroom. Those who knew him well, knew that he was at his best when arguing before a jury. Throughout a legal career which lasted over 40 years, Bill participated in several high-profile trials, some of which received national media attention.
In 2000, Bill began dating Linda Shaffer. The two would eventually live together in Clayton, and later in Danville. In 2017, Bill and Linda moved to Bend, Oregon, where they enjoyed an idyllic retirement together. They loved to travel, and enjoyed visiting Hawaii many times. Bill and Linda were also competitive bowlers, and had a number of friends in their local bowling leagues.
Bill's intellectual curiosity and joie de vivre were enjoyed by all who knew him. His one-of-a-kind wit would light up the room at family gatherings. Bill loved his family dearly, and always encouraged them to see life as a great adventure.
Bill DuBois is survived by his partner of over 20 years, Linda Shaffer, his two sons (Emerson and Geer), grandson (Robert), brother (Peter), sister (Claire Schwarzbach, née DuBois), stepbrothers (Ken Sutherland and Bruce Sutherland), stepsisters (Carla Dodge and Yvonne Lienau), many beloved nieces and nephews, and a grandniece and grandnephew.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.