William Giles Kelley

William "Bill" Giles Kelley of Sisters, Oregon passed from this life to the next in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 19th, 2023, in Bend, Oregon. Bill passed peacefully with loved ones at his side. Bill was born in Mauldin, Arkansas, on February 6, 1931 to Alvin Amos Kelley and Carrie Kelley . Times were hard growing up in this region during the 1930's, with the "Great Depression," local droughts, and nearby "Dust Bowl" all in full swing. At the age of 6 or 7, Bill's parents packed the family car, loaded up the kids, and motored west to California where they hoped to find opportunity. Bill's family settled in Dinuba, CA, where he excelled in high school Baseball as a pitcher. After being scouted by a major-league baseball organization, Bill injured his back in the offseason playing football and quickly ended his baseball aspirations.Bill eventually settled in the Pomona/Claremont area of Southern California, got married, raised a family, and worked for the Metropolitan Water District (MWD). He was a Construction Inspector specializing in dams, reservoirs, and water treatment facilities. Bill loved his job, and was very proud of the work he did. He completed his 34 year career with MWD in 1987 and he and his wife Mildred relocated to their property near Sisters, Oregon. Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, and all-around outdoorsman. He was a proud patriot of his country and was often seen wearing a hat displaying the USS Pensacola, the ship aboard which his brother served in WWII. Bill was known for his hard work ethic, and a "look you in the eye firm handshake." Bill had the uncanny ability to spot & point out wildlife seemingly out of range of most mortal's range of vision. Bill was a gentleman farmer. He grew alfalfa, raised some livestock, and had the best eggs in Oregon. He loved this land something fierce. Bill was a huge fan of Louis L'Amour novels, and had possibly seen more westerns than any other human on earth. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred, and siblings Wanda, Janie, Calvin "JR," and daughter Terry Ann Bratton. Bill is survived by his brother Robert, sons Mike and Gary, daughter Linda, step-sons Thomas, Russel, and Ralph, and a large contingent of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill will be remembered as an excellent son, a wonderful husband, and an outstanding father. We will all miss you, Pow Pow.A private remembrance will be held by family and friends. In lieu of donations, please do a good deed or two, think nice thoughts, and treat people with respect.