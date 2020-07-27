William E. Cleaver, Sr.
1928 - 2020
William E. “Bill” Cleaver passed away on July 18, 2020, due to COVID-19 pneumonia in Bend, Oregon.
Bill was born in Mitchell, South Dakota to Earl and Roxie Cleaver on June 23, 1928. Earl worked as an agent for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, so Bill and his sister, Elizabeth, grew up on two Sioux reservations in South Dakota and later moved to the Coeur d’Alene Reservation in Idaho. Bill loved to tell stories of friendships and adventures on the frontier and had an enduring respect for “e People.” Bill joined the Navy at seventeen and served as a hospital corpsman during the conclusion of WWII and later was called back for the Korean War. After his naval service, Bill attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, where he received a B.A. in education and his teaching credential. Bill met his bride, R. Carroll Mingo, at Gonzaga. Carroll loved that Bill was so romantic and a good dancer. ey married at St. Aloysius Church in Spokane, Washington in 1957 and moved to Anaheim, California.
While in Anaheim, Bill was a dedicated teacher to his fifth and sixth graders, sharing his love of history and literature. Bill and Carroll faithfully attended St. Justin Martyr Church for fifty years. In 2012, they moved to Bend, Oregon, to live with their oldest daughter, Elizabeth, and her husband, Richard. ere they attended St. Francis of Assisi and Calvary Chapel of Bend.
Bill was respected and greatly loved by his seven children for his work ethic, integrity and sweet gentle spirit. He passed on his love for Shakespeare and Twain, Broadway musicals, the flag, John Wayne, Johnny Cash and orange tabby cats. He cherished his twelve grandchildren, and they adored their loving grandfather.
Bill is survived by his wife, R. Carroll Cleaver, and their seven children: Elizabeth R. Fox (Richard), Colleen M. Bacon (David), Joyce H. Dillon (omas), William E. Cleaver, Jr. (William Pettit), Michael C. Cleaver ( Julie), Patrick C. Cleaver (Debbie), and eresa A. Johnson (Mitchell). eir twelve grandchildren: Jennifer Fox, Janette Barber, Michael Bacon, James Bacon, Benjamin Dillon, Joseph Dillon, Danielle Cleaver, Jenna Cleaver, Dakota Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Eric Johnson, and Jessica Johnson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth R. Robinson.
A small service will be held at St. Francis Church at 2450 NE 27th Street, Bend, Oregon at 10:00 a.m. on August 3, 2020, following a 9:30 a.m. Rosary. A graveside service will be held at Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens at 1:30 p.m. e family requests social distancing and masks to be worn. Bill suggested donations to the American Widow Project or the Disabled Veterans Foundation in lieu of flowers.