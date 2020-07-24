William E. Cleaver, Sr. of Bend, OR
June 23, 1928 - July 18, 2020
Services: A recitation of the rosary will begin at 9:30am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2450 NE 27th St., Bend. A military graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm, at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, 63875 N. Hwy 97.
Contributions may be made to: Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd. – Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706 or at dvnf.org or to the American Widow Project, serving our nation’s military widows, at americanwidowproject.org in William’s name.