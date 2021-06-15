William Crowe
October 12, 1982 - May 29, 2021
William Crowe passed away unexpectedly at his home on a ranch in Bainville, Montana on May 29, 2021 at the age of 38. Will was born October 12, 1982 in Santa Cruz, California. He spent his childhood in Bend, OR where he played soccer, swam on the local swim team and was active in 4H. His first loves in early childhood were his stuffed bear, his cowboy boots and cowboy hat. After graduating high school, William spent time in the Navy as a Fire Control Technician on the USS Lincoln aircraft carrier, followed by a tour of duty in Iraq. After the Navy, William worked in Idaho as a building contractor, in Washington state as a windmill welder and in the oil industry in N. Dakota. Finally, William seemed to have found his true calling as a “Northern Montana Cowboy” on a cattle and grain ranch where he lived and worked until the end of his life. William enjoyed his life in Montana. His needs were simple. He loved his friends, his dog Heidi, his truck and helping others. He was a brilliant thinker with a love of reading and a personality that was HUGE. Wherever he went on his journey through adulthood, William developed close and lasting friendships.
William is survived by his parents Sally Crowe of Bend, OR, Fred and Genie Crowe of Dayton, WA and his sister Cameron Crowe in New York City. He was preceded in death in 1999 by his sister and best friend, Katherine Crowe. Additionally, his grandparents preceded him in death - Madalyn Doke who was from Santa Cruz, CA and Bend, OR, and Dick and Saralee Crowe who were from Dos Palos, CA.