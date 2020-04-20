William Clayton Durr
April 5, 1932 - MArch 26, 2020
Clayton passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home in Redmond, Oregon, after a lengthy illness. He was 87 years old. Clayton is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patty; four children, Nancy, Mike and wife Pam, Shelly and husband Randy and Scott and wife Kristi; five grandchildren, Bradley, Amy, Sarah, Cole and Kylie; and four great-grandchildren, Sierra, Danner, Mikee and Brooklyn. Clayton is also survived by his two sisters, Naomi Babcock and Ruth Cook; brother, David Durr; along with numerous nephews and nieces. Clayton was born on April 5, 1932, in Masontown, Pennsylvania, to Edmund and Ruth (Lee) Durr. The family moved west to Azusa, California, in 1942, and then in 1946 moved to Albany, Oregon, where Clayton graduated high school in 1950. It was in Albany that he met Patty Brannen and they married September 21, 1951. Clayton was drafted by the U.S. Army and served from 1952 to 1954. During his tenure with the Army he was stationed in Austria.
Clayton went on to become aTrooper with the Oregon State Police in 1962, until his retirement in 1987. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee Durr; and sister, Jane Torrance. Clayton had a strong love for his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling with them. He had a great sense of humor, with a huge smile and a kind word for all. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service/celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation or St. Charles Hospice. R.I.P. “Tonto”!