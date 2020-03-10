July 20, 1942 - January 25, 2020
Bill was born July 20, 1942 in Crescent City, CA to Bill (Reginald) and Verna Kauffman. The family bought a ranch in Grizzly, OR when Bill was quite young and the family moved to Grizzly near Madras, OR. Bill attended Madras schools, graduating from Madras High School in 1960.
Bill attended college in California for a year and then transferred to COCC. Bill became a surveyor and worked for independent surveyors until he was offered a job as a Deschutes County Surveyor in the early 70s. He retired from the county in April 2001. He was also in the Army Reserves.
Bill loved playing golf, hunting, camping, sudoku, hearts and gambling.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel, who misses him every hour of every day, daughter, Tanya of Clackamas, OR, son, Andy and his partner, Geoff, of Tigard, OR, his brother Bob and sister-in-law, Rita of Florida and many nephews, nieces and friends. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Verna Kauffman and his older brother, Gene.
Bill was a great guy and was willing to help anyone in their time of need. He will be missed!!
Per Bill’s request, there will be no service.
Remembrances can be made to OHSU Brain Institute Multiple Sclerosis Center, 1121 SW Salmon St., Ste 100, Portland, OR 97205.