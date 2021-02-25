William Boyd Weir III of Bend, OR
May 26, 1935 - Feb 17, 2021
Arrangements:
Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family - (541) 382-5592.
Services:
Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date
Contributions may be made to:
Lewy Body Dementia Association,
912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.
Lilburn, GA 30047
404-935-6444