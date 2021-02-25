William Boyd Weir III of Bend, OR

May 26, 1935 - Feb 17, 2021

Arrangements:

Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens

Services:

Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date

Contributions may be made to:

Lewy Body Dementia Association,

912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.

Lilburn, GA 30047

404-935-6444

lbda@lbda.org