William "Bill" George Bahrke

Born in Eugene, Oregon, June 23, 1954, to Ruth (Ehrlich) and Jack Bahrke; Bill was named for his grandfathers. He was one of the most standup guys you would ever meet. He was a true and loyal friend; wicked smart with an unpredictable sense of humor. Bill was always ready to lend a helping hand to friend or stranger alike.
He was a devoted and beloved father, poppa, husband, brother, brother in law, uncle, grand uncle, and cousin. His family was the heart of his world. Bill loved his home state and spent much of his life fishing, hiking, canoeing, camping and exploring. He loved to golf. When mobility issues curtailed those activities he became an avid reader and cruciverbalist. Bill attended Santa Clara Elementary, James Madison Junior High, North Eugene High School and Oregon State University where he earned his license as a Professional Land Surveyor. He started working at Lee Plants in the late 1970's and partnered with Randy Povey to form Povey & Associates in 1979. He had only recently retired.
Bill passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at St. Charles Medical Center with his wife by his side. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Travis Bizjak), and grandsons Jasper and Coltan; daughter Geneva Bahrke; aunt Adeline Civretta; sister, Judy (Doug Moran); nephew, Jeff Moran (Jessica), and great nieces Adeline and Matilda; niece, Michelle (Nick Green); nephew Max Brugger (Alyson) and grandnephews Elliot and Theo, and grandniece Corrine; and wife, Carol "Lloyd" McMullen. A third generation Oregonian, Bill loved the Pacific Northwest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to preserving the forests and oceans that he loved. Remembrance observance to follow at a later date. To share a memory or for memorial information please contact Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home www.niswonger-reynolds.com