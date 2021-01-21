William (“Bill”) B. Johnson, III passed away on January 3, 2021. Bill was born in Seattle, WA in 1940 to William and Frances Johnson. He married his soulmate, Ginny, in the summer of 1986. They had 34 years of love and friendship together.
Bill graduated in 1963 from Eastern Oregon University and for 35 years was an educator for the Bend/La Pine School District. He genuinely enjoyed the time he spent with his students and fellow teachers. Bill was also an avid fisherman and hunter.
Bill is survived by his wife Ginny, his son Bill “Jay” Johnson, his daughter Debbie (Terry) Starr, step-son Todd (Kristie) Hornbeck, step-daughter Tina Vickers, his sister Bobbie Thompson, and her family. Bill is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Pete, Matt , Tom, Ashley Brittany, Caitlyn and Anna. He was blessed with 8 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by both parents, a great-grandson, and his brother-in-law Jim.
Forever in our hearts.