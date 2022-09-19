Willard "Bill" Jayne, Jr, 89, formerly of Bend, passed away on August 22, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was born November 16, 1932 in Spokane, Washington to Willard Jayne and Margaret Paul.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Jayne, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, with whom he enjoyed a remarkable marriage of almost 69 years, and their two children, Thom Jayne (and his spouse Kimm Jayne) of Grand Rapids and Mark Jayne of Hendersonville, North Carolina, as well as five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one sister, Linda Siverts of Spokane, Washington.
After graduating from Washington State University in 1954, Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, stationed in Paris just after the Korean War. Living with his recently-married bride, Shirley Weitz of Colfax, Washington, both remember this period as among the happiest of their long marriage.
Returning to the US, Bill spent most of his working life at IBM, where he rose rapidly through the management and executive ranks. They lived and raised their family primarily in New Canaan, Connecticut, where Bill retired as IBM's Corporate Director of Administration. Upon retirement, Bill & Shirley moved back to the Northwest, settling in Bend in the mid-1980s.
Throughout his life, Bill was an avid hiker, golfer, skier, tennis and bridge player, and world traveler. A life-long reader, he was a volunteer and Board Member at the Bend Public Library.
He and Shirley enjoyed many memorable trips throughout their life together, often with family and friends, and traveled extensively. In 2021, he took a final trip to Europe with his two sons and their partners, revisiting some of his favorite countries and adventures.
According to his wishes, in lieu of a memorial service, his ashes will be scattered by his sons in his beloved Bend.