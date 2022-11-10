June 9, 1942 - October 23, 2022
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, Willard (Bill) Ernest Wilson III, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 80 from a cranial hemorrhage as he was traveling to his beloved annual elk hunting trip in Eagle Cap Wilderness.
Bill was born June 9, 1942, in Grants Pass, to Willard II and Marian, while his father was serving in WWII. He received his pharmacy degree from Oregon State University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He used his degree to become Senior Vice President of Pay Less Drug Northwest. Bill married Kathleen on July 6, 1968, and together they had two daughters Donielle and Nicole.
Bill had a passion for hobbies, good friendships, and travel. He was so proud of restoring and showing his 1968 Porsche and taking it on long drives. Bill loved boating with his family between Seattle and Alaska for 34 years, driving around Europe, and attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. He enjoyed skiing, backpacking, fishing, snowmobiling, kayaking, computers, and golf. Bill and Kathy enjoyed walking the beach in San Carlos, Mexico for the last 16 years where Bill was president of the Rotary Club and raised funds for the local community.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Marian, and sister Linda. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen (Arizona), sister Mary Kathleen and brother-in-law Roger Larson (Lakeview, OR), daughters Donielle (New York), and Nicole and son-in-law Kevin Gorman (Seoul, South Korea), four granddaughters Ella, Ava, Kate, and Rose, an uncle, many cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
We will celebrate Bill's life this summer. His cremated remains will be spread in his most favorite and meaningful locations: Stewart Island in the San Juan Islands, San Carlos, Mexico, Eagle Cap Wilderness, and Grants Pass, Oregon.
Jenny Smithers, Bend
