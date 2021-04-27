Will Miller Storey
July 22, 1931 - April 7, 2021
Will Storey’s legacy began with his passing on April 7th, 2021. Born to George and Louise Storey on July 22nd, 1931 in Vancouver, Washington, and the younger brother of Ken Storey, Will spent his youth heavily involved in sports and social activities. He eventually attended Oregon State University where he continued to play football and enrolled in the ROTC. After graduating, Will joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Japan where he served for two years.
Upon returning to the U.S. a new chapter in Will’s life would begin. He would attend graduate school at the University of Washington, obtaining his masters in finance. In 1957, Will was married to Verle Kippenhan, taking a vow that they would honor for the rest of his life. Not long after, they moved to Bend, Oregon where he began his career in the corporate world and their two children, Sharon and Kip, were born.
A passionate businessman, Will left his mark in many industries significant to the Pacific Northwest over his lifetime. He held many positions through his career in finance but perhaps his most illustrious, and most fond, were his 20 years with Boise Cascade, where he ended his tenure as CFO. His expertise in finance would take him all over the country, most notably to Cincinnati , Ohio, where he assumed the role as Vice President and COO of Federated Department Stores. His career also encompassed serving on various business, educational, and hospital boards, including the 127 year old family brick mason business, B & B Tile & Masonry.
Nine years later, Will would take one more job as COO of American President Lines. During this time Will and Verle would relocate to Sun Valley, Idaho, where he retired. Will was still very active at this time, where he served as chairman of the board for the then new St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital. Eventually, they found their way back to Bend, Oregon and Will spent his remaining days in Lake Oswego, Oregon, in the company of his children and grandchildren.
Anyone who knew Will was well acquainted with his generosity and passion for history. He was always forthright - never shy about his opinions but was curious and respectful of any other’s point of view, different though they may be. He had a taste for the finer things in life, but nothing could top peach cobbler and ice cream.
Will’s final days were spent with his loving family where meals were shared, stories were told and heirlooms handed down. Will faced his terminal diagnosis bravely, grateful for the long, content and happy life he’d led, saying as much to his friends and family. He passed away a very proud husband, father and grandfather.
He will be remembered for his vision, forthrightness, and generosity. He is survived by his loving family, his wife Verle Storey, daughter Sharon Storey, son Kip Storey, daughter-in-law Robin Meredith Storey, and his four grandchildren, Meredith Miller, Hailey Miller, Ian Storey and Will Storey. Celebration of life will be a family only gathering. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.