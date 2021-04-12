Wilfred E. Nagel
May 15, 1925 - March 28, 2021
Wilfred Eric Nagel passed away March 28, 2021 at the age of 95. He was blessed with family and friends who loved him and will miss his laughter and interesting stories.
Originally from Butt e, MT, Wilfred (Wil) was recruited into the Army-Air Force and then graduated from the Montana State School of Mines. He moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1951 when he accepted a position with ALCOA. There, he met his wife and they eventually had 3 children. He then accepted a position with Atomics International and moved to Chatsworth, CA. Wilfred retired as a metallurgical engineer, having worked on the Gemini space program as well as the Space Shuttle, amongst other projects.
After retirement, Wil and Jean moved to Bend, OR in 1996. They were both active in the First Presbyterian Church. Wil also volunteered at COCC as a math and English tutor. One of his favorite pastimes was puttering around doing yard work. He loved social gatherings where he regaled attendees with stories of his wild and adventurous youth growing up in Butt e. He enjoyed reading mystery thrillers as well as watching scientific and historical programs. On an intermittent basis, Wil wrote “letters to the editor” at The Bend Bulletin. He was very excited when they were periodically published.
Wilfred is survived by his three daughters: Pam Nagel of Bend, OR, Sandra Nagel of San Diego, CA and Erika Nagel of Laguna Hills, CA. He is also survived by his brother, George Nagel of Missoula, MT and his sister, Peggy Curtiss of Great Falls, MT. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, in 2014.
In light of the pandemic, the family plans no memorial service. A Celebration of Life service will be held next year in Butte, MT. Contributions may be made in his honor to the Humane Society of the Ochocos.