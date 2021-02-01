Weston (Wes) Colbo
July 14, 1934 - January 12, 2021
Weston (Wes) Colbo was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Wes had a big voice, a big heart and gave big love. He left this world on Jan. 12, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. Wes was 86 years old, residing in Tigard, Oregon at the time of his passing.
Wes made this world a better place. Upon entering a room his presence was felt, his humor was witty, and he had an innate ability to bring people together. Born on July 14th, 1934 in Tacoma, Washington, he was the oldest son of Carsten and Rachel Colbo. He attended St. Leo’s (1949) and graduated from Bellarmine Prep High School in 1953. Wes cherished his friendships and stayed connected throughout the years with many former classmates. After high school, he went on to serve in the Army from 1954-1956.
Wes met the love of his life, Dee (Dolores) Helf, in the summer of 1950. They were destined for each other, later becoming high school sweethearts. They were opposites, but a perfect match. In October of 1956, they married at St. Patrick’s Church in Tacoma, Washington. They were devoted, lifelong partners and faith remained at the center of their 64-year marriage. Their true and everlasting love story included the blessing of four children, Diane, Mike, Jeanne and Julie.
Wes and Dee eventually moved to Seattle, Washington. It was there in 1961 that Wes found his true calling in retail. He started at House of Values and then found career-long success at Payless Drug Stores. He managed several stores in the Seattle area. In 1975, Wes received a promotion and relocated his family to Bend, Oregon. He was manager of the Bend Payless Store until his retirement in 1995. Wes loved people; especially the Bend community. He had a big personality, appreciated a strong work ethic and held customer service as a top priority. He was a mentor to many and took pride in seeing others succeed. All four of his children worked as his employee, an experience that brought laughter and tears, valuable life lessons and memories to cherish forever.
Wes was also known to many as “Coach.” Growing up, he participated in several team sports, a passion that later turned to coaching. Wes coached Seattle CYO baseball and basketball teams for St. Mark’s in the 1960-70’s, as well as youth football. As a coach, he was exceptionally proud of being invited to take an All-Star Babe Ruth Team from the Seattle-Bellevue area to Japan in 1974.
Wes was a devout Catholic and lived his faith by example. While in Bend, he gave his time and talents generously as an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He supported St. Vincent De Paul for several years, sharing his retail and management skills. He served on the Board of Directors and as President. Wes was always one to befriend and joke with the parish priests, enjoying their company and often inviting them to dinner.
As a member of the Bend Golf and Country Club since 1975, Wes and Dee found a community that brought dear and lifelong friends. Wes loved golf and the social nature of the game. When he was on the course, his group enjoyed plenty of jokes, good stories, with a cold beer or vodka tonic waiting on the 19th hole. Many of Wes and Dee’s travels centered around golf, and were shared with several of their closest friends.
Wes loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fly fishing and gardening in Bend. In earlier years, he spent time sailing and cross country skiing. Palm Springs was a favorite yearly destination, as was an annual Labor Day family reunion in Lincoln City. This yearly tradition continued for 16 years, providing a wealth of memories.
Wes was a man who always had your back. He was our hero. We will miss him and are better people because of him. Wes was preceded in death by his parents, his loving brother (Marv), his oldest grandson (Jacob) and nephew (Blake). He is survived by his devoted wife Dee (Dolores) and their four children; Diane Paul (grandchildren Stephanie and Bryan); Mike Colbo (wife Connie, grandchildren Errin and Jessica, great grandson Jackson); Chase (grandson); Jeanne Brunner (husband Joe, grandchildren Kayla and Cooper); Julie Aguilar (husband Tom, grandson Zachary); Denette Colbo (sister in-law); Sam and Brett (nephews), Caroline (niece).
Pegg, Paxon and Springer are handling funeral arrangements.
Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com to share your remembrances of Wes. A rosary and funeral mass will be held on Feb. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverton at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Willamette National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, all events will be limited to family only. Donations in Wes’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org), or the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org).