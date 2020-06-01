Wesley W. Pendergraft
November 27, 1925 – May 17, 2020
Wes Pendergraft passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Bend on May 17, 2020.
He was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Roy and Lena Pendergraft. His family moved to California where he graduated from Whittier High School.
In 1944, Wes joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Pearl Harbor until 1946. After serving our country, he attended Pasadena College for 2 years. He married his first wife, Teresa, in 1949 and moved to Madras where he worked at his father’s business, Pendergraft’s Auto Service. Wes began working at School Dist 509J in 1964, where he worked as a mechanic until he retired in 1980.
Wes thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, and water skiing. He was an avid bowler and his passion for coin collecting spanned decades. He was one of the original members of the Madras Elks Lodge when he joined in 1962. Wes was a Master Mason, originally joining the Madras Masonic Lodge in 1963 which eventually closed and merged with the Prineville Masonic Lodge.
Wes is survived by his wife of 17 years, Willa Bigej, his daughter, Sally Willard (Stan), and his granddaughter, Stephanie Kuist. He was preceded in death by
his first wife, Teresa and daughter, Linda Kuist (Rob). He is also survived by
his stepdaughters, Susan Backenstos, Carla Gardella (Chris) and Tamara Owen (Kevin), 7 step-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren and 1 step-great-great- grandchild.
Wes will be remembered as the kindest, most loving and generous man who made friends with everyone he met.
Contributions may be made to Partners In Care Hospice House, 2071 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend, OR 97701.
Bel-Air Colonial Funeral Home in Madras is in charge of the arrangements.